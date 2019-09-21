IRGC vows ‘crushing’ response in case of any mistake by enemies

“We are standing tall like the past 40 years and if the enemy makes a mistake, it will certainly receive a crushing response,” Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday on the sidelines of inaugurating an exhibition in Tehran which showcases all the intruding drones which have been downed and seized by Iranian Armed Forces.

“Today, the world’s largest collection of drones opened in the Sacred Defense Museum. This museum offers a lesson for those who threaten the Iranian nation,” he said.

Referring to Iran’s great achievements in different defense fields, including drones and radars, the commander said that “Enemies should get the lesson and change their behavior towards the Iranian nation.”

Also in the same event, Chief Commander of IRGC Major General Hossein Salami said that “We will never let any war be dragged into our territory and we will stand against any act of aggression.”

He reiterated that in case of being thrown into a war, Iran will bring the war to the lands of the aggressors, adding, “Enemies should know that our capacities are latent and we have just shown a small part of them.”

Tensions between the US and Iran further escalated after Yemeni armed forces conducted a large-scale operation against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations last Saturday, in response to the Saudi-led war on their country.

The Yemeni Ansarullah movement immediately took credit for the attacks, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiftly accused Iran of being behind the assault, without providing any evidence. Tehran categorically rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claimed on Wednesday that the strikes on its oil infrastructure came from the “north” and were “unquestionably” sponsored by Iran, adding that the Houthis were not responsible for the assault despite claiming it.

Shortly after the Saudi announcement, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, however, reiterated it was behind the weekend attack, stressing that the Houthis have new drones, powered by “normal and jet engines” that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.

“Our forces have reached a high level of efficiency and ability. They can manufacture various types of unmanned aerial vehicles in record time. The Second Deterrent Balance Operation, which targeted Saudi oil installations, is a perfect example of the capabilities of our forces in terms of planning and implementation,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said during a press conference in the capital Sana’a.

