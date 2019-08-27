Iran’s Mashhad, Turkey launches bus service

Hamid Mohammadi, the Head of Transit Department of Khorasan Razavi Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization said on Tuesday that there are regular bus services between Tehran and Turkey as well as Tabriz and Turkey due the signed MoU.

There are also regular bus services on the routes of Mashhad to Afghanistan’s Herat, Mashhad to Pakistan and Mashhad to Iraq , he added.

A MoU has recently been signed between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan to launch a regular passenger bus service, Mohammadi mentioned.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Turkey was the most popular overseas destination for Iranian travelers in 2018, accounting for 41% of all visits abroad.

Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, the eastern province of Van and the southern province of Antalya are the most popular destinations for Iranian vacationers.

