Trump wants Imran Khan to mediate between US, Iran

He was speaking to reporters on Monday about the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, thenews.com.pak reported.

Qureshi said the prime minister would discuss the issue with the Iranian leadership to find a way out.

The foreign minister said the prime minister has made it clear to the US president that the region could not afford any war, as any imprudent action would draw drastic consequences.

He said PM Khan had explained Pakistan’s clear, categorical and firm stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan and Iran to President Trump.

MNA/PR