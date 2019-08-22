US not able to make Persian Gulf region insecure: Zarif

Making the remarks at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, Zarif noted that according to UN Resolution 2231, countries must normalize their economic ties with Iran but the US impedes them through imposing pressures.

“The US’ main target is the common people,” he said, “It puts pressure on people to make them change their stances and that is the definition of ‘terrorism’.”

Reminding that Iran has a 1,500 miles-coastline in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian FM underlined that no country can provide security of the Persian Gulf without Iran’s cooperation.

He added that Iran is ready to hold talks with the countries who want to collaborate on securing the region’s security but it will never let the US act like a bully.

He referred to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA saying “we had endorsed a 150-pages document with ex-US FM John Kerry but the US pulled out of it unilaterally and commenced an economic war against us hoping that they will overcome Iran in just 7 days but Iran is a 7,000-year-old country and the US is faced with a failure as were Saddam Hussein and Genghis Khan.”

