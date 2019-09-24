Tehran resolved to keep constructive ties with Islamabad: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday in New York, where he is visiting to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides discussed a host of issues, including bilateral relations, border security, countering terrorism and restoring peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian president reiterated Iran’s willingness for fast implementation of agreements made during Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran.

Referring to Iran's assistance to the Pakistani nation and government over the past few decades, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed readiness to work with Iran to reduce tensions in the region.

Imran Khan also expressed his special gratitude to Iran’s Leader and authorities for taking fair positions in support of the people of Kashmir amid the recent disputes after New Delhi decided to scrap the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

MNA/President.ir