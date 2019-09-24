‘Tehran: City of Love’ wins at 16th CineFest Miskolc fest. in Hungary

A co-production of Iran, the UK and the Netherlands, ‘Tehran: City of Love’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Jaberansari, has won the ‘International Ecumenical Jury Prize’ at the 16th International Film Festival ‘CineFest Miskolc’ in Hungary.

The film follows three disenchanted characters in the Iranian capital who yearn for love and a connection. They are a former bodybuilding champion turned personal trainer, an overweight beauty clinic secretary and a dispirited funeral singer who tries his luck at becoming a wedding singer.

The festival praised the director for “perfectly capturing the realness of everyday life, the humor in small moments and genuine emotions of disappointment and hope.” The jury also praised the poetical language of the film, the mosaic structure, the minimalistic, suggestive acting, and also the universal, interreligious message, according to the event’s website.

The 16th edition of CineFest Miskolc was held on 13-21 September 2019.

Jaberansari is based in London and is a graduate of the London Film School. His film had previously won the Young Jury Award at the 23rd edition of Sofia International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

