'Simin' wins special jury prize at Baikal filmfest. in Russia

The Iranian film received the award “for the acuteness of the problem posed in the feature film,” the jury said in a statement published during the closing ceremony of the festival, which mostly focuses on environmental issues.

‘Simin’ investigates the reasons behind the drying up of Zayanderood, the largest river of the Iranian Plateau in central Iran, and its impacts on the life of people, particularly the farmers. The story is narrated in a symbolic setting with the character of mother symbolizing water and the river.

The cast includes Mohammad-Reza Hedayati, Laleh Eskandari, Mohammad Fili, Sepeideh Mazaheri, and Amir Abbas Rezaei.

A lineup of 34 films from Russia, North Macedonia, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, the Philippines, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Canada, Spain, Belarus, Poland, Japan and Norway were screened at the festival, which was held on September 19 – 23, 2019.

