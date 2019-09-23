‘Walnut’ goes to LUCAS filmfest. in Germany

‘Walnut’, co-written by Maral Sajjadi and Mohammadreza Haji Gholami, narrates the story of a child who feels like his hands are getting black due to a sense of guilt for what he has done wrong. The feeling coincides with disputes between his parents and their consequent separation. On a trip with his mother to a remote village in the desert to watch the lunar eclipse, he has to deal with and accept the two concepts of guilt and separation.

The Iranian film will be screened at the ‘Feature Film Competition 8+’ section of the festival on 24-25 September. It will compete with seven other titles from India, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary and Singapore.

LUCAS is Germany’s longest standing film festival for young audiences from four years to 18plus.

LUCAS presents outstanding feature, documentary, animated and experimental films from all over the world in five competitions. A total of 21 feature films as well as a selection of short films will compete for the coveted LUCAS prizes in sections 8+, 13+ and 16+ | Youngsters.

The 42nd edition of LUCAS – International Festival for Young Film Lovers takes place from September 19th – 26th 2019 in Frankfurt, Offenbach and Wiesbaden.

