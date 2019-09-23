  1. Culture
Iran to host first ever Finnish Film Week

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The ‘Art and Experience’ cinematic group, in collaboration with Finnish Film Foundation and Finnish embassy, will be organizing the first ever Finnish Film Week in three Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad.

The week-long film event will kick of on September 28th and run through October 4th in three Iranian metropolises of Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad.

The program includes the screening of nine features and seven short films from the Finnish cinema. The CEO of the Finnish Film Foundation Lasse Saarinen, Jaana Puskala, in charge of the international promotion and the cultural export project support for feature films, as well as a Finnish filmmaker and a producer will attend the event as special guests.

The Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, Hoveyzeh Cineplex in Mashhad, and City Center Cineplex in Isfahan will welcome those interested in the Finnish cinema during the event.

On the sidelines of the film week, three workshops on filmmaking will be held in the three Iranian cities attended by Iranian and Finnish filmmakers.

The event will open on Sept. 28th at 17:00 in the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

