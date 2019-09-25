‘Termites’ wins 2 awards at Figura filmfest. in Portugal

Hatami’s debut feature enjoyed its second international screening in Portugal, where it won the best director and best film awards at the Figura film festival.

The film is set in both Iran and Armenia. Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeiha lead the cast, which also includes Armenian and Dutch actors.

‘Termites’ is about a young woman, Tara, who, afraid to encounter her past, has never returned home after she lost her mother and brother near the house when she was a child. Years later, she decides to sell the house, which is in northern Iran. On the trip there, together with her husband, certain incidents completely change their life.

