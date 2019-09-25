Iran's Reza Dehdar wins gold, bronze medals at IWF World C'ships

In the snatch, Reza Dehdar lifted 167 kg in his first attempt and 172 kg in his second attempt. He could lift the 175 kg weight in his third attempt to bronze medal in that category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships on Wednesday.

In the the clean and jerk, the Iranian weightlifter lifted 206 kg weight in his first attempt, 217 kg in his second attempt, followed by lifting 219 kg in his third attempt to win the gold medal in the clean and jerk with a total of 394kg.

Another Iranian sportsman Reza Biralvand at the 102 kg failed to lift the 175 kg in his second and third attempts after lifting 170 kg in his first attempt to come in the 7th place.

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships is underway in Pattaya, Thailand.

KI/4728992