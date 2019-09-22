Esmaeili reveals details of Rouhani’s visit to NY

Rouhani will leave Tehran for New York on Monday to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

As Esmaeili said, in addition to delivering a speech at the high-level UNGA meeting, Rouhani will also hold talks with high ranking media officials as well as media experts. He will conduct interviews with international news agencies and will hold a presser.

Rouhani will also meet top officials from different participating countries besides the Secretary-General of UN and some presidents and heads of international bodies during his stay in New York, he added.

He will leave New York for Tehran on Thursday evening, Esmaeili informed.

Rouhani said Sunday in Tehran while addressing the military parades on the occasion of the start of the Sacred Defense Week that “this year, we are going to New York with the slogan of ‘Coalition of Hope’ and ‘Hormuz Peace Initiative’. This year, we are going to propose an initiative in the United Nations that is based on the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran can ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman with the help of regional countries."

He added, “We announce to the world that the presence of foreign forces undermines security of navigation and oil and energy, but the path that the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken is based on unity, solidarity and coordination with regional countries”.

