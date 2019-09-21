‘Bologna’ goes to Sedicicorto filmfest. in Italy

Iran-Italy co-production ‘Bologna’, directed by Arash Abbasi, is about two Iranian girls who, in spite of themselves, have to complete a task together in the Italian city Bologna. The cast includes Minou Mirshahvalad and Farnaz Taheri. Abbasi has also written the script and produced the film.

The film has been accepted into the main competition section of the 16th edition of Sedicicorto International Film Festival in Italy.

The festival, started in 2004, is held every year in October in Forlì. The event aims at offering visibility to young authors and at representing an opportunity of meeting and exchange among film industry professionals, according to the official website.

Abbasi is also present at the Iranfest section of the festival as a member of the jury panel.

The 16th Sedicicorto International Film Festival will be held on October 4 – 13, 2019.

