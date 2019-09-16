Iran rejects any chance of Rouhani-Trump meeting as UNGA looms

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed any lingering speculations that Iranian President Rouhani and US President Trump would meet and hold talks during Rouhani’s stay in New York for the upcoming UN General Assembly.

“There is no such program on our agenda, and the meeting will not happen in New York,” Mousavi stressed.

“Mr. Rouhani has explicitly stated that we do not care for meeting for meeting's sake, or just taking pictures together. Negotiations must lead to an acceptable result,” he added.

“We have stated that the US can take part at Iran’s JCPOA meetings with other sides to the deal if and only if it eases or ceases its economic terrorism against us and returns to the JCPOA,” the spokesman stressed.

Mousavi also said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is under US sanction, will accompany President Hassan Rouhani on his upcoming visit to New York if the necessary grounds are provided.

The 74th session of the UNGA will open in New York on Sept. 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on Sept. 24, where President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech.

MNA/4719592