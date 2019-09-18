France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack: FM spox

“We share the desire to carefully establish the facts before making any reaction,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman responded when asked in an online briefing whether Paris considered the Saudi and US analysis that Iran was behind the attack to be credible, according to Reuters.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Paris would send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into the attack.

This is while Iran has strongly denied being involved in the recent Yemeni drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has halved oil production in the kingdom.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement claimed responsibility for the attack which it said was carried out in retaliation against the Saudi-led, US-backed aggression against Yemeni people for years.

