Recent Yemeni drone attacks huge blow to Saudi Arabia: Guardian Council chief

Speaking at a session of Guardian Council on Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said that the yesterday’s remarks by the Leader of Islamic Revolution which banned negotiating with the United States and succumbing to pressures were a warning to those in the country who might have been thinking of negotiating with the United States.

The Guardian Council chief called on the Iranian authorities to rely on internal resources as the proper way to tackle the country’s problems, noting that “negotiation is not a problem solver but it is a fatal poison.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech a few months ago that the negotiations with the United States have proven to be futile after its illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, rejecting talks under the current circumstances as ‘double poison’. The Leader further ruled out any possibility of negotiations with the US administration at any level in his yesterday’s remarks.

Jannati also referred to the recent drone attacks by the Yemeni forces on oil plants in Saudi Arabia as a victory obtained by Yemenis by relying on internal resources, saying that the attacks inflicted severe damages on the Saudi regime’s reputation and their backers and it was a crushing response to several years of aggression and crimes against the oppressed Yemeni people.

At the end, Ayatollah Jannati called for huge turnout for Arbaeen processions later next month in the lunar calendar.

KI/4721993