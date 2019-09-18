Yemeni Ansarullah issued warning before drone attacks on Saudi Aramco

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament ‘ICANA,’ Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted on Wednesday that the United States is behind the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen, saying that the Saudis entered the Yemeni war equipped with the most advanced American weapons.

He pointed out while the Americans have given advanced warplanes to the Saudis, they have refused to sell them complementary reconnaissance drones to complete the mission of their fighter jets. He added that the advanced American drones could have helped the pilots of the fighter jets to identify their target accurately while noting that the Saudi fighter jets' daily bombardments have proven to be futile.

The Iranian parliamentary official also stressed that Iran has never supported a military approach in the region and does not believe in a military solution to the crisis in Yemen.

He added that Iran seeks a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, while stressing “of course, the Yemeni people have the right to self-defense in order to reach a political solution.”

“Ultimately, it is up to the Saudis and their foreign instigators to decide that Yemen should be put on the road to negotiation as soon as possible. We hope that the Saudi rulers will be able to distance themselves from the war and return to their constructive role in the region and give the opportunity to negotiation, peace and dialogue,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

"We believe that Yemen does not only belong to Ansarullah and it belongs to all Yemenis. Ansarullah has the same understanding despite being the superior power in Yemen,” he noted, adding “all Yemenis must sit around the negotiating table and participate in their country's political future."

