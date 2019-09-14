Iranian interior min. hails EU political support despite US threats

Speaking in northeastern city of Mashhad, the capital city of the province of Razavi Khorasan on Saturday, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli hailed the European countries’ support for Iran under the US sanctions, while criticizing them for not sticking to their economic promises to Iran.

Rahmani Fazli noted that the enemies seek regime change in Iran and want to overthrow the Islamic Establishment through economic pressures.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said that despite all the foreign pressures, the country’s trade relations with the outside world is continuing.

He recalled the Leader’s insistence on pursuing the principles of the Resistance Economy doctrine as a way out of the economic problems, calling for relying on internal resources and the market of the neighboring countries.

