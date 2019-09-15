Loading, unloading cargo in Khorramshahr port up by 38% in five months

In this period, over 599,348 tons of cargo were loaded and some 99,993 tons were unloaded in the port, he added.

He put the total loading volume of ‘general cargo’ in this port in the first five months of the current year at 583,192 tons, showing a 59 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

“In this period, more than 45,275 trucks transited from the port, showing a 10 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, As’adi pointed to the 25% growth in transit of international passengers via this port and added, “about 10,120 passengers have been carried through International Maritime Passenger Terminal of the port since March 21.”

As large as 230 ha, Khorramshahr Port is a strategic region in political and commercial terms, he said, adding, “Khorramshahr Port is a good hub for making investment due to its proximity to Arvand Free Trade Zone and Abadan Refinery as well as other industries based in Khuzestan province.”

MA/4718108