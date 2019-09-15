  1. Culture
15 September 2019 - 12:26

‘Agitation’ to hit European movie theaters mid-October

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Agitation’, directed and written by Freydoun Jeyrani, will start touring Europe from October 11.

Jeyrani’s latest production ‘Agitation’ is scheduled for public screening in a number of European countries before hitting movie theaters in Iran.

The film, which premiered at the 37th Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, will be screened in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK from mid-October.

Those interested in Iranian cinema can watch the film in movie theaters across Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Vienna and Munich from October 11.

The director and the cast will be present during the film’s screenings across Europe.

‘Agitation’ is about twin brothers Bariya and Barbod, both played by Bahram Radan. The twins have been locked in intense sibling rivalry throughout their lives.

Freydoun Jeyrani, whose films are usually box office hits, is best known for directing ‘Red’, ‘The Season Salad’, ‘Water and Fire’, ‘Pink’ and ‘I am a Mother’.

