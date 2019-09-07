  1. Politics
Over 60 Iranian firms attending Damascus International Fair

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – More than 60 companies from Iran are participating in the 61st Damascus International Fair, according to the Director General of the General Organization for International Exhibitions and Fairs Ghassan Al-Fakiani.

Director General of the General Organization for International Exhibitions and Fairs Ghassan Al-Fakiani told Russian Sputnik that initial talks and necessary coordination have been made with the Iranian companies for signing contracts in the near future.

Al-Fakiani also put the number of visitors to the Damascus Fair this year to be at more than 1.4 million people.

He added that the exhibition has a total area of 90,000 square meters (22.2 acres).

In the event that kicked off yesterday, companies from different countries such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Portugal, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Oman, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Czech Republic are showcasing their products.

