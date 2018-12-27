UAE reopens embassy in Damascus in major boost to Bashar al-Assad's govt.

After the Syrian government announced in a statement on Thursday morning that United Arab Emirates would reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damscus for the first time since 2011, it has been reported that the Persian Gulf country opened the embassy in the afternoon as a sign of reconciliation with Syria.

The UAE’s move indicates the possible rejoining of the Syrian government to the Arab League, from which Syria was suspended shortly after the war broke out in the country back in 2011.

The UK-based Alaraby website reported in the middle of November that the small Persian Gulf country was negotiating the re-opening of its embassy in Syria and return of its ambassador to Damascus.

Back in November a source told Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta that construction work was underway at the UAE embassy in Damascus. The report added that barbed-wire and concrete barriers had been removed from the UAE's embassy and that Egyptian officials were also involved in the talks.

