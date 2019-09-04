China to maintain friendly relations with Iran: FM spox

In response to the question "according to reports, China will invest 280 billion dollars to develop Iran's oil and gas and petrochemical sectors and China will invest another 120 billion dollars to upgrade Iran's transport and manufacturing infrastructure. Can you confirm this report and offer some details?" Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular weekly press conference on Wednesday that "I'm not aware of what you said and don't know from where you get such information. What I can tell you is that China and Iran enjoy friendly relations and our two countries conduct friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields within the framework of international law.

Furthermore, in a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing last Monday, Chinese FM Wang Yi said his country supports any move that would reduce tensions and increase stability and security in the region, as well as Iran's legitimate rights and economic benefits incorporated in the JCPOA.

