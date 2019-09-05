Iran’s policy of cutting JCPOA commitments ‘effective’

With the continuation of this trend, the other sides to Iran’s nuclear deal will certainly be convinced to live up to their own commitments, Rezaei stated.

He pointed to the implementation of Iran's third phase of cutting nuclear commitments, saying “US officials have pursued a policy of hostility against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe also is following the same path of maximum pressure on Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei added, “US has become desperate in the face of Iran’s powerful logic. If the other sides to nuclear deal fail to take any action to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran will take the third step of cutting its nuclear commitments in line with protecting national interests.”

European officials especially French president and German foreign minister were arguing that Iran has no choice but to accept nuclear terms and conditions, but today, it can be observed that Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a wise decision with regards to scaling down its JCPOA commitments.”

He further pointed out that with Iran's continued determination and resistance in the face of the other sides' demands, not only Europe will take practical measures, but also the US will return to JCPOA, which it withdrew from over a year ago.

