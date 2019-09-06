MP says Iran may reconsider coop. with IAEA in next step of cutting JCPOA commitments

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zonnour said on Friday that financial proposals put forward by European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) could not meet Iran’s demands, emphasizing that European countries should live up to their commitments as soon as possible.

He pointed to the possible scenario of fourth step of Iran’s cutting of its JCPOA commitments and added, Islamic Republic of Iran should reconsider its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and reduce cooperation with it.

European countries have no determination to fulfill their commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, adding, “European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks have to pay whatever they want to do in this field but the most important issue is this that they do not want to pay the cost.”

He further noted that Islamic Republic of Iran should take the third step of cutting its commitments firmly.

The decision to scale down commitments to the JCPOA came a year after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European sides’ lack of practical measures to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

In the first step last May, Iran reduced some of its commitments under the JCPOA, and gave a two-month window of opportunity to the European signatories to the JCPOA to fulfil their commitments.

The second step was taken in July and Iran further reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal, and gave another two-month window of opportunity to the Europeans to honor what they had promised as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

