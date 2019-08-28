China to back all efforts for saving JCPOA

"We note relevant reports and the latest remarks on holding talks. China has been stressing all along that dialogue and consultation is the only right approach while confrontation and conflict will lead nowhere. On the Iranian nuclear issue, China always stands for deescalation through dialogue and communication. We have made great efforts towards salvaging the JCPOA," he said in a weekly presser on August 27 as reported by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Yesterday, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Beijing. State Councilor Wang stated China's support for all efforts conducive to upholding the JCPOA. He said that China understands Iran's legitimate demands and believes that its continued fulfillment of the deal should be properly rewarded,".

China is committed to continue working with relevant parties to uphold and implement the JCPOA to facilitate the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue and play a constructive role in reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang stated.

