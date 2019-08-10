$113mn of foreign investments in industrial projects of Razavi Khorasan

According to Mohammadreza Mesforoush, the absorbed figure is more than $53 million, i.e. $60 million, as was predicted by the organization in the said time.

He added that China, Germany, the Netherlands, and Turkmenistan are the main foreign investors in the industrial projects in Razavi Khorasan in the said period.

As reported earlier, during the first three months of the present Iranian calendar year (ending June 21, 2019) the named province exported $480 million worth of non-oil goods.

“Some 956,000 tons of goods at the value of $408 million were exported in these three months,” Mesforoush said previously.

"The figure shows a growth of 62 percent in terms of weight," he added.

"The exported products included saffron, apples, pistachio, steel bars, cement, some dairy products, etc.," he added.

"Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the EU, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, and Vietnam were the export destinations for the products of the province," Mesforoush added.

