18 August 2019 - 18:39

New envoys to Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan meet with Rouhani before departure

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – New Ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ivory Coast and Uzbekistan met with President Hassan Rouhani before leaving for the countries of their mission.

In the meeting that took place on Sunday, Rouhani wished them success in carrying out their responsibilities and called on them to introduce the potentials and capabilities of the country and encourage investors and private sectors for the development of cooperation and relations with Iran.

During the meeting, Ambassador to Ivory Coast Kourosh Majidi and Ambassador to Uzbekistan Hamid Nayyerabadi presented a report on relations between Iran and the countries of their mission to the president.

MNA/President.ir

