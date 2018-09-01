Rouhani felicitates Uzbekistan president on Independence Day

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the Uzbek nation as they celebrate the 27th anniversary of their independence on September 1.

President Rouhani expressed hope that with the help of the two countries’ foreign policies based on constructive cooperation, the relations between Tehran and Tashkent would continue to expand and strengthen in line with serving mutual interests and cementing regional security and stability.

Rouhani also prayed for President Mirziyoyev’s continued health and success, as well as the Uzbek nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Uzbekistan commemorates its Independence Day on 1st of September, in celebration of the country’s independence from USSR in 1991.

