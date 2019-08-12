Iran ready to boost all-out ties with Uzbekistan: VP Jahangiri

He made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on the sideline of 1st Caspian Economic Forum, underway in Turkmenbashy, Turkmenistan.

Jahangiri said that both countries should try to remove barriers to trade ties so that a comprehensive document of cooperation can be signed in the near future.

Pointing to potentials of cultural cooperation, he noted that the Islamic Republic enjoys great experiences in repairing and restoring historical sites and that it is ready to share this knowledge.

Jahangiri further highlighted the need to stop other countries from intervening in Iran-Uzbekistan ties, noting, “Iran and Uzbekistan are two key players in the region which share common interests and threats. Cooperation between the two countries in security areas can help regional stability.”

For his part, Abdulla Aripov said that the two countries should continue bilateral and multilateral cooperation to uproot extremism in the region.

Uzbekistan welcomes Iranian companies’ investment, he said, adding that level of bilateral cooperation and trade ties has improved in recent months, compared to the previous year, but there is still need to tap into full potentials of cooperation.

Iran's First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri left Tehran for Turkmenistan on Sunday afternoon to attend the first 1st Caspian Economic Forum. The event kicked off Sunday in Turkmenbashy city, with littoral states’ government representatives, business persons, academics and some international bodies in attendance.

Issues related to the development of economic cooperation within the Caspian region will be considered in the framework of the Forum.

Agenda includes the creation of conditions for large-scale projects, discussions on the role of the economy of the Caspian region on the global level, investment attractiveness in oil and gas, energy, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian states that possess mutual interest.

