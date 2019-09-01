  1. Culture
‘It Rains for You’ goes to Florence Film Awards in Italy

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘It Rains for You’, directed by Mohammad Mehdi Delkhasteh, has made it into the official selection of Florence Film Awards in Italy.

“It Rains for You” will be enjoying its third international screening at Florence Film Awards in Italy this September.

“The yellow leaves do not fall because of autumn; you are supposed to pass this alley, so they want to carpet your path … Sparrows do not sing out of habit, they are training to sing to welcome you,” a synopsis for the short film reads.

The film has previously taken part in the first YVE International Film Festival in China.

Florence Film Awards is an IMDb qualifier, monthly international film festival in Florence. Each month, the juries will award the best films in various categories through private screenings. 

A selection of short films will be screened every month in Florence at Scuola di Cinema Immagina (Immagina Film School).

