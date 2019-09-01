‘Watch Me!’ goes to Kenya’s FilmAid filmfest.

Following its participation at Moscow International Short Film Festival, Short to the Point Film Festival in Romania, Kinolikbez Festival of Independent Cinema, in Russia, Oxford International Film Festival in the United States and Festival international du film sur le handicap (FIFH) in France, ‘Watch Me!’ will be screened in FilmAid's 12th Annual Film Festival 2019 in Kenya.

The short animated piece is about a little boy who lives in fear and anxiety, which has no meaning to others around him and thus, is always ignored. According to the director, Reza Mehranfar, the animation is a wake-up call to parents that their children look at the world through different lens, but the adults do not share their viewpoint and neglect them.

Held annually in Kenya, FilmAid’s Film Festival (FAFF) strives to fulfill FilmAid’s vision of informing, inspiring and empowering refugees and other marginalized populations throughout the world. Film Festival provides independent filmmakers worldwide the opportunity to share stories with refugees in the Kenyan camps, allowing for shared artistic communication.

This year, FAFF will screen compelling films exploring 'Diversity, Inclusion & Strength' from refugee and non-refugee filmmakers in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps, as well as in multiple locations in Nairobi.

