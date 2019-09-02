‘Slaughter’ wins Best Short at Italy’s Villammare filmfest.

The film narrates the story of a family that has to sell their only cow to live through a tough winter. The family's son, however, is not happy with the deal so he lets the cow escape.

Villammare Film Festival takes place in the seaside village of Villammare, in the province of Salerno, at the end of the summer. Born as a simple competition between short films, it added the competition among feature films, aimed at showcasing new talents, investigating current issues in the sector, and promoting films and directors that are valid but difficult to distribute, with an eye on early works and previews, according to the event’s website.

The 18th edition of the event was held on 23 - 30 August 2019.

MS/4708693