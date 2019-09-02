Iranian artists take part at ‘Women to Women’ program in Taiwan

Ghasideh Golmakani, as one of the advisers of the New Narratives Film Festival, brought Iranian documentaries and music to Taiwan.

Two Iranian documentaries, ‘Sonita’ directed by Rokhsareh Ghaem-Maghami, and ‘Landless Song’ directed by Ayat Najafi, were screened at the festival.

Iranian musicians Sara Najafi and Ali Kazemian performed live music together with guitarist Misa Wen from Taiwan and cello player YUI from Thailand.

The New Narratives Film Festival (NNFF), featuring films and live music, is organized by Taipei Hakka Culture Foundation. “From woman to woman and generation to generation, stories get passed on in a never-ending flow,” the festival said in relation to the special program.

NNFF presented a series of documentary films by directors of diverse political, social, and religious backgrounds this year. Their work offers a fresh look at how women are challenging social norms across the world, according to the event’s website.

