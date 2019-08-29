FM Zarif meets with Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur

During the meeting, the top diplomats conferred on a host of issues of mutual interest, including the establishment of joint economic commissions as well as the ways for boosting banking, trade and scientific ties between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues, such as the tensions in the Persian Gulf and the latest developments regarding the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Zarif, who is on a three-nation tour, landed in Malaysia late Wednesday after visiting China and Japan. the trip comes in continuation of consultations with East Asian countries on bilateral as well as international issues.

Zarif arrived in Beijing late Sunday at the first leg of his tour and met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday.

At the meeting, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the Iran-France Presidents' initiative to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the roadmap for the two countries’ relations in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against independent states.

While in Japan, the Iranian diplomat held separate talks with senior Japanese officials, including his counterpart and the country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which they conferred on bilateral ties, diplomatic efforts to salvage JCPOA, and international developments, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

