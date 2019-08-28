Zarif departs Japan for Malaysia

The top diplomat, who held talks with senior Chinese and Japanese officials in the past two days, is set to meet with high-ranking Malaysian officials in continuation of consultations with East Asian countries on bilateral as well as international issues.

Zarif landed in Beijing late Sunday at the first leg of his tour and met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday.

At the meeting, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the Iran-France Presidents' initiative to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the roadmap for the two countries’ relations in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against independent states.

While in Japan, the Iranian diplomat held separate talks with senior Japanese officials, including his counterpart and the country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which they conferred on bilateral ties, diplomatic efforts to salvage JCPOA, and international developments, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

MNA/YJC7052267