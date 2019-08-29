Zarif meets Malaysian PM in Kuala Lumpur

Heading a delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday afternoon as the last leg of his three-nation Asian tour after visits to China and Japan.

Following his meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, Zarif told reporters that the talks focused on issues related to the Muslim world, as well as the US sanctions and unlawful measures against Iran.

Zarif said the two sides also conferred on bilateral relations, adding “we agreed to form a high committee on bilateral relations at ministerial level, in which all ground for cooperation, including political, economic and security cooperation, will be addressed.”

“After these talks in the high committee on bilateral relations, we will prepare the conditions for the visit of Mr. Mahathir Mohamad to Iran,” Zarif added.

