Iran to blacklist first group of FDD people soon: FM spox

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Minister Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said according to law, the ministry will soon introduce the first list of people working with the so-called American Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) to relevant bodies, including the Iranian Judiciary, to be added to the country’s sanctions list.

“Iran does not consider this foundation a think-tank; rather, it is an organization working under the cover of a think-tank which designs and promotes, on a daily basis, an “economic terrorism” and enforces the hostile measures of the US administration on the Iranian people,” Mousavi maintained.

He went on to add, “this foundation is in fact the designing and executing arm of the US administration, and the US carries out most of its hostile measures against the Iranian nation based on the designs of this institution.”

“The first list of the people to be sanctioned comprises various nationalities. These people are effectively involved in the foundation’s measures against the Iranian people,” he added.

On 24 August, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added the so-called Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and its director Mark Dubowitz to the country's sanctions list.

In a statement released after the announcement, Iranian Foreign Ministry said the FDD and particularly its CEO Mark Dubowitz, “have been and are effectively involved, in a conscious and intentional manner, in designing, imposing and intensifying the impacts of economic terrorism against Iran.”

It added that the institution will be added to Iran’s sanctions list according to the "Law on Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region".

