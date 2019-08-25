Iran utilizes every tool to back its citizens: Mousavi

Making remarks about the US reaction to Iran’s sanctions on the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and its CEO Mark Dubowitz for their role in heightening the impact of the US sanction on Iranian nation, Mousavi said that “Measures of Dubowitz’s FDD and US Department of State are not new things. They are experts in telling lies,” he said.

“The consequences of enlisting legal and real people in sanctions list have been described fully in Iran’s legislative law and the Islamic Republic will use all and every legal means to support the rights of its citizens based on international regulations,” he added.

In a statement published on August 25, Iran’s Foreign Ministry refers to the impacts of ‘the US economic terrorism’ on ordinary Iranians including endangering the lives of many innocent people, Iran’s legitimate trade with the world and the impact of the US illegal sanctions on Iran’s environment, adding that the sanctions are aimed at changing the Islamic Republic establishment.

The Iranian FM statement goes on to condemn the deliberate actions of the FDD and its CEO Mark Dubowitz including spreading lies, lobbyism, propaganda against Iran, saying the FDD’s actions are in line with the goals of the ‘US economic terrorism’.

The Foreign Ministry has announced the sanctions on the FDD and its CEO based on a law titled "Countering America’s Human Rights Violation and Adventurous and Terrorist Actions” passed by the Iranian Parliament in 2017.

Accordingly, taking any actions by the judicial and security apparatuses against the FDD and their Iranian and non-Iranian accomplices will be considered legitimate as their actions are against Iran’s national security and the interests of Iranian people and government.

