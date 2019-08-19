Iran starts Asian Junior Wushu C’ships with one bronze

The Iranian girls’ team, comprised of Fatemeh Jazini and Monireh Panahi, won bronze medal of the female’s duel event with 9.23 points. A team from the host country grabbed the gold medal with 9.33 points while Hong Kong earned the silver with 9.30.

Iranian boys’ duel team didn’t find a better place than the 6th with 9.25 points.

The 2019 edition of Asian Junior Wushu Championships kicked off today and will go through August 23 in Taolu and Sanda categories. 265 athletes from 16 countries are participating in the event which is being held in Brunei.

