25 November 2019 - 11:19

Iranian rep. appointed chairman of IWUF’s Medical Cmte.

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Amir Abbas Lashgari of Iran has been appointed as the new chairman of the International Wushu Federation’s Medical Committee.

The Iranian Wushu Federation announced the news on Monday, noting that Lashgari has been a member of the committee for some eight years.

Lashgari was also appointed as head of Wushu Federation of Asia’s medical committee last year.

He is a renowned figure in Iran’s medial sport and has led the medical sector of the Iranian federation for many years.

Iran has turned into a powerhouse in wushu during recent years and as a result, representatives of the country are gradually taking important seats in international bodies governing this martial art.

