Iranian rep. appointed chairman of IWUF’s Medical Cmte.

The Iranian Wushu Federation announced the news on Monday, noting that Lashgari has been a member of the committee for some eight years.

Lashgari was also appointed as head of Wushu Federation of Asia’s medical committee last year.

He is a renowned figure in Iran’s medial sport and has led the medical sector of the Iranian federation for many years.

Iran has turned into a powerhouse in wushu during recent years and as a result, representatives of the country are gradually taking important seats in international bodies governing this martial art.

