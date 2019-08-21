Enemies desperate, exhausted by Iran’s military might: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

“The Islamic Republic has reached a high level of power, which has made the enemies lose hope,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Wednesday, during a visit to Iran’s Passive Defense Organization.

Referring to Iran’s significant progress and numerous achievements in the defense sector, the top commander hailed the role of passive defense in fending off threats, saying “The organization has been successful in cooperation with all other state organizations and bodies, which can help boost the country’s defense might in various aspects.”

He underlined the need to enhance the country's passive defense mechanism to boost the nation’s defense capability, saying, “The Passive Defense Organization guarantees the country’s nuclear, cyber and chemical sectors that are of great sensitivity.”

Major General Bagheri noted that such progress will be a step toward reaching the country’s goals and “appear as an invincible power at the international arena.”

