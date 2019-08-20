US’ unilateral demands from N. Korea not met: Larijani

Making the remarks in a meeting with the Vice President of Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Pak Chol-min in Tehran on Tuesday, Larijani hailed North Korean leader’s actions in his talks with Americans which impeded them from reaching their goals.

“North Korea wishes to preserve its economic independence,” he said.

The Iranian official called for development of economic ties between Iran and North Korea, as well.

Pak, for his turn, asserted that his country seeks economic independence, and went on to censure the US for creating hurdles in its talks with North Korea by raising the issue of sanctions.

He also underlined that Iran and North Korea must expand their economic tie in various sectors.

