North-South Corridor Working Group to be set up between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia

This meeting was held in Russia’s Sochi port, attended by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei and Minister of North Caucasus Affairs of the Russian Federation.

This trilateral meeting was held in order to study various dimensions and issues of North-South Corridor as well as provision of its activation road map.

It should be noted that Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Russia’s Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich and Transport Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Gholizadeh discussed about customs, rail and road issues on North-South Corridor.

