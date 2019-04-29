North Korean diplomatic delegation en-route to Iran: report

Heading a delegation, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Guk left Pyongyang for official visits to Iran and Syria on Saturday.

This diplomatic delegation is scheduled to travel to Azerbaijan and Mongolia next, according to a report by a North Korean news agency, KCNA.

No further details have been released about the visit, and it is still uncertain which country is the delegation's first destination.

The North Korean delegation's reported visit comes at a critical time as the country seeks to strengthen its ties with Iran and Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that an official visit to North Korea is on his agenda, the exact date of which will be announced soon.

