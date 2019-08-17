  1. Economy
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan agree to set up North-South energy corridor

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Officials of Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russian Federation have signed an agreement to study jointly feasibility of a project to create the North-South corridor.

With the coordination made in this regard, Azerenerji Company of Azerbaijan and TAVANIR (Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company) were introduced as responsible bodies for carrying out feasibility studies for implementation of the aforementioned project.

It is expected that feasibility studies for connection of electricity lines between the said three countries would be launched within the next year.

The three countries of Iran, Russia and Republic of Azerbaijan are after studying technical and economic dimensions for connecting electricity lines between each other within the framework of feasibility studies plan.

