Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan agree to set up North-South energy corridor

With the coordination made in this regard, Azerenerji Company of Azerbaijan and TAVANIR (Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company) were introduced as responsible bodies for carrying out feasibility studies for implementation of the aforementioned project.

It is expected that feasibility studies for connection of electricity lines between the said three countries would be launched within the next year.

The three countries of Iran, Russia and Republic of Azerbaijan are after studying technical and economic dimensions for connecting electricity lines between each other within the framework of feasibility studies plan.

MA/IRN13980525000462