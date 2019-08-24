Iran to set up pavilion at Iraq health expo in Sep.

According to the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, a number of Iranian knowledge-based companies will set up a pavilion at the 2nd Iraq Health Expo, slated for Sept. 2-4, 2019 in Baghdad.

Iraq’s Health Expo, under the motto of “Together We Work To Change For A Better Health And Environment”, will gather health sector’s components and attract health professionals and manufacturers from around the world to support the health system in the country by establishing effective partnerships and cooperation between governmental institutions and private sector.

According to the event’s website, Iraq’s Health Expo is a platform for expansion of investment opportunities and consolidation of partnerships.

As many as 17,000 visitors are expected to take part at the event this year.

