Khosravi border reopened for Arbaeen pilgrims

Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said the border crossing was reopened based on a previous agreement between Iran and Iraq, adding that this year, Iranian pilgrims will enter and exit through Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran and Khosravi borders.

General Ashtari also said another agreement between the two sides on the removal of visa requirements also comes into effect today, describing it as a positive step toward paving the way for Iranian pilgrims visiting the neighboring country.

Iraqi armed and defense forces will endeavor to ensure the security of the pilgrims on Arbaeen Day, he said.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

