17 August 2019 - 22:21

Yemeni leader describes today’s strikes on S Arabia as biggest drone attacks so far

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The Leader of the Anslarollah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has described the drone strikes on an oil field affiliated to Saudi Aramco in the east of the kingdom as the biggest drone attacks so far on the aggressors.

Speaking on Saturday about this morning’s drone strikes on oil facilities in Shaybah, in the east of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said warned of the painful strikes on the aggressors.

Al-Houthi described the attacks on the oil field as the biggest drone attacks so far by the Yemeni forces in Saudi Arabia.

He said that the military operations are aimed at convincing the aggressors to stop their aggression.

The Ansarallah leader added that the Yemenis will never give up against the enemies, stressing that as the attacks continue, the Yemenis will develop their defensive capabilities based on their new needs.

Elsewhere, he referred to the recent visit of a Yemeni delegation headed by the spokesman of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement Mohammad Abdul Salam as an attempt to reestablish Yemen’s diplomatic relations with the countries of the region.

He further expressed his appreciation to Iran and Hezbollah for their support for Yemen.

