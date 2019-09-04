Yemeni leader advises UAE to retreat from Yemen

According to the Ansarrollah new website, Al-Houthi said “my advice to UAE is that to show sincerity for the sake of their interests as the ongoing situation of [the attacks on Yemen] is dangerous for this country at economic level and all other levels.”

The Ansarollah leader added that the continuation of attacks and occupying our country carry many dangers for the UAE which must be held responsible for; we once again advise to be serious in this stance (ending the Yemen war) and this is the right position to expect from all the aggressor members of the coalition."

