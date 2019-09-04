  1. Politics
4 September 2019 - 20:49

Yemeni leader advises UAE to retreat from Yemen

Yemeni leader advises UAE to retreat from Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep.4 (MNA) – Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has advised the United Arab Emiratis to fulfill its claims and leave Yemen to not suffer consequences of war anymore.

According to the Ansarrollah new website, Al-Houthi said “my advice to UAE is that to show sincerity for the sake of their interests as the ongoing situation of [the attacks on Yemen] is dangerous for this country at economic level and all other levels.”

The Ansarollah leader added that the continuation of attacks and occupying our country carry many dangers for the UAE which must be held responsible for; we once again advise to be serious in this stance (ending the Yemen war) and this is the right position to expect from all the aggressor members of the coalition."

KI/FNA13980613000824

News Code 149712

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News